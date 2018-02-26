Five Things: Man Utd star proves critics wrong, change coming at Everton, Pep right about Tottenham

Manchester United, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur boosted their chances of a top four finish in the Premier League with important victories over the weekend.
United’s 2-1 home win against Chelsea leaves them second in the table, two points ahead of Liverpool with Spurs a further two points behind.
Sportslens takes a look at five major talking points from the latest round of games.
Lukaku answers ‘flat track bully’ barbs in style
‘Romelu Lukaku doesn’t perform against the big clubs’.
The Belgian striker has received plenty of stick over his scoring record against the top sides, but his performance against Chelsea was the perfect answer to his critics.
Lukaku grabbed the equaliser to get United back in the game and then provided a superb cross for Jesse Lingard to head home the winner in the second half.
United boss Jose Mourinho got his tactics spot on against the Blues and Lukaku reaped the benefits from the improved service he received.
Moyes’ Anfield woes carry on
West Ham lost 4-1 at Liverpool. In other news, night follows day and crocodiles don’t make good house pets.
The Hammers have now shipped four goals in their last three meetings with the Reds and if there was ever a surefire home win this season, this was it.
Manager David Moyes is without a win in 15 games at Anfield and their upcoming matches against Swansea City and Burnley have taken on added importance with his side just three points above the drop zone.
Dyche boring his way to safety
It’s now 11 games without a win in the Premier League for Burnley, yet they are still 7th in the table.
Clarets’ boss Sean Dyche receives plenty of plaudits for his managerial ability, but only Swansea City have scored less goals than his side this term and Saturday’s game against Southampton was perhaps the most mind-numbing 90 minutes witnessed this season.
Dyche has bemoaned the lack of opportunities for British bosses with the top clubs. There’s a good reason they don’t come calling – his style of football is awful to watch.
Spurs would be lost without Kane
Harry Kane didn’t have his best game for Spurs at Crystal Palace on Sunday, but he came good when it mattered to bag a late winner.
Mauricio Pochettino wasn’t happy with Pep Guardiola’s ‘Harry Kane team’ comment earlier in the season, although the Man City boss was probably closer to the truth than even he realised at the time.
Kane’s goal took Spurs into the top four and boosted their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League. God help them if they don’t qualify, because Europe’s big guns will come calling this summer.
Big Sam on a hiding to nothing at Everton
Everton were disappointing in their 1-0 defeat at Watford on Saturday and their performance gave plenty of ammunition to the fans who don’t want Sam Allardyce as the club’s manager.
The Toffees are still in the top half of the table with ten games to play and with a favourable run-in they should avoid being dragged into the relegation.
However, it’s difficult to see the marriage between Everton and Allardyce ending well and the former England boss would be well advised to forget thoughts of a long term future at Goodison Park.