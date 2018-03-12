Five Things: Man United star shows quality, West Ham morons shame the game, Arsenal goalie enjoys payback

It was an action-packed weekend in the Premier League, with plenty going on at both ends of the table.
Manchester United boosted their hopes of finishing second with a 2-1 victory over Liverpool, while Tottenham Hotspur came from behind to win 4-1 at Bournemouth.
Sportslens takes a look at five big talking points from the latest round of games.
Rashford shows his quality
Marcus Rashford was handed his first Premier League start since Boxing Day and proved his quality with two excellent finishes against Liverpool on Saturday.
Rashford has been pushed aside since the arrival of Alexis Sanchez, but his pace and ability to run at opponents caused the Reds no end of problems.
Claims by Liverpool fans after the game that poor refereeing decisions were to blame for the defeat were as inevitable as much as they were laughable.
Lousy defending, yet again, cost the visitors dearly. Every Liverpool defeat these days seems to be met with a barrage of fans looking for excuses, but United fully deserved their victory.
Throw the book at West Ham morons
The scenes at West Ham United’s home game against Burnley this weekend were disgraceful.
‘Fans’ fighting amongst themselves, children fleeing for safety, thugs storming the pitch and coins thrown towards the directors box are incidents that have no place in football.
West Ham fans are angry at the way the club is being run and while it’s fair to say that the board has not delivered on promises it made, Saturday’s protests overstepped the mark.
This isn’t the first time there has been trouble at the London Stadium this season. The morons involved should be banned for life.
Kane injury a worry for Spurs and England
Harry Kane’s frustration after limping out of Spurs’ victory at Bournemouth was plain to see and it is to be hoped his ankle injury is not too serious.
Kane was substituted 30 minutes into Sunday’s match after injuring his right ankle in a collision with home goalkeeper Asmir Begovic.
Spurs are set to meet Swansea on Saturday in the FA Cup next weekend, while England play two friendly matches the following week, leaving club and country anxiously awaiting the results of Kane’s scan on Monday.
Under-fire Allardyce can breathe easier – for now
Sam Allardyce has come in for plenty of stick from Everton’s fans and Saturday’s 2-0 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion will have been a major relief to the former England boss.
Big Sam admitted in the build up to the game that his job was on the line following a run of just two wins in 11 Premier League matches.
His celebrations at Cenk Tosun’s strike that sealed the points were an outpouring of relief and the result should ensure the Toffees avoid getting dragged into the relegation scrap.
Redemption for Cech as Deeney fluffs his lines
Petr Cech took responsibility for Arsenal’s recent 2-1 defeat at Brighton, but he bounced back in style against Watford on Sunday.
Cech was faced with Troy Deeney standing in front of him with the ball on the penalty spot having never previously saved a spot-kick for Arsenal.
Deeney was superbly denied by Cech – redemption for the stopper after fronting up over his performance against the Seagulls.
Now who was it who slammed the Gunners’ ‘lack of cojones’?