Five Things: Man City stamp class on Tottenham, Chelsea boss heading home, Benteke repays teammates

With the Premier League season approaching the halfway mark the weekend’s games created plenty of areas for discussion at both ends of the table.
Manchester City’s relentless march to the title continued as they dismantled Tottenham Hotspur, while Crystal Palace and West Ham United both recorded important away victories to move out of the relegation zone.
Sportslens takes a look at the top five talking points from the latest round of games.
De Bruyne imperious against sorry Spurs
Despite Dele Alli’s attempt to stamp him out of the game Kevin De Bruyne was magnificent for Man City on Saturday.
Alli should have been dismissed for a shocking challenge on the Belgian midfielder, but he brushed off the incident to fire City’s second goal.
De Bruyne looked a class above anything Spurs could muster in the middle of the park and it’s difficult to imagine him not ending up with a title winners’ medal this season.
Benteke makes amends for Palace
Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke got plenty of stick for missing a penalty against Bournemouth when he was not the designated taker last week.
He went a long way to repaying his teammates with the opening goal at Leicester City and his all-round display will have pleased manager Roy Hodgson.
Palace’s 3-0 victory over the Foxes moved them out of the bottom three and if Benteke can maintain his form they have every chance of climbing up the table.
Conte on borrowed time at Chelsea?
With City running away with the league rumours continue to circulate about Antonio Conte’s future as Chelsea manager.
Relations between Roman Abramovich and Conte have become increasingly strained following disagreements over summer signings and the Italian has been linked with a move to AC Milan.
Abramovich isn’t noted for his patience where managers are concerned and a return to his homeland looks increasingly likely for Conte.
Pressure mounting on Hughes
Stoke City’s 3-0 defeat at home to West Ham means it’s now one win in eight games for Mark Hughes’ side and they face a big fight to retain their Premier League status.
Hughes was jeered by Stoke fans at the end of the game and he currently seems incapable of halting their slide down the table.
Stoke face West Brom in their next game and another defeat could signal the end for Hughes.
United fans buy into Mourinho’s siege mentality
United fans will be frustrated at seeing City disappear into the distance at the top of the table, but that didn’t stop them having fun at West Brom on Sunday.
“Park the bus, park the bus Man United, playing football the Mourinho way” rang out at the Hawthorns as a defiant response to the taunts from City supporters last weekend.
Mourinho revels in creating a siege mentality at his clubs and those chants will have been music to his ears.