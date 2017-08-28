Five Things: Man City red card madness, West Brom loving Barry, Arsenal players getting off lightly

The Premier League once again delivered plenty of talking points for fans across the country over the weekend.
Raheem Sterling, Arsene Wenger and Alvaro Morato are amongst the top names who have given us much to discuss on the third weekend of the season.
Sportslens takes a look at five big talking points from week three of the Premier League.
Red card for celebrating? Madness
Raheem Sterling’s late winner at Bournemouth sparked wild scenes both on and off the field for Manchester City.
His dismissal by referee Mike Dean for his over-zealous celebrations was ridiculous.
Former England star Alan Shearer perfectly summed things up on Twitter, calling the decision ‘nonsense’.
Dean’s hands were no doubt tied by the laws of the game, but the law needs changing.
Players work hard for moments like Sterling’s goal – they’ve earned the right to celebrate those moments.
As for the steward who complained he was “struck” by Sergio Aguero, he should be charged with wasting police time. Pathetic.
de Boer’s version of “sexy football” won’t work at Palace
Ruud Gullit soon found out that “sexy football” doesn’t always cut it in the Premier League during his ill-fated spell at Newcastle, and de Boer could be heading down the same path at Selhurst Park.
Palace tried to pass Swansea to death, but Paul Clement’s side ran out deserved 2-0 winners to leave de Boer’s side without a point this season.
Striker Christian Benteke cut a frustrated figure as Palace failed to give him the service he craves and the London side look set for a difficult campaign if de Boer persists with the same tactics.
Does chairman Steve Parish still have Big Sam’s mobile number?
Barry a shrewd addition for the Baggies
West Brom’s signing of Gareth Barry raised a few eyebrows around the country, but manager Tony Pulis has pulled off a shrewd move.
Barry has been a dominant figure in the Baggies’ midfield and despite being 36-years-old he still looks a class act.
The former Manchester City player will soon pass Ryan Giggs’ tally of 632 at the top of the all-time Premier League appearance list – an excellent achievement for a model professional.
Arsene’s not the whole problem – just one part of it
“If I am the problem then I am the problem. I am sorry that I am the problem.”
Arsene Wenger’s words after Arsenal’s 4-0 humiliation at Liverpool on Sunday smacked of a beaten man.
It’s fair to say Wenger has failed to address many of Arsenal’s problems in recent times, but surely the players should also be taking some responsibility in all this?
Arsenal’s team at Anfield was packed with international experience, yet collectively they appeared to lack the desire to fight for the cause.
Wenger, and the fans for that matter, have the right to expect players to give their all, but too many seem happy to coast along.
As my granny used to say – “dock their wages, that’ll get them playing properly”.
There’s still plenty to come from Morata
Alvaro Morata bagged his second goal in three games with a fine finish against Everton on Sunday, but there’s still plenty more to come from the striker.
His form with Real Madrid and Juventus marked Morata down as an exceptional talent and it will take him time to reach those levels as he settles into life in the Premier League.
Morata appears to have more about his game than Diego Costa and once he gets a few more games under his belt Chelsea fans will be in for a treat.