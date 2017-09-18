Five Things: Liverpool boss kidding himself, Tottenham Wembley luck will change, Man City duo superb

Another Premier League week is in the record books and there’s another bucket load of things to discuss.
Liverpool’s shaky defence reared it’s head once again at home to Burnley, Tottenham had another frustrating 90 minutes at Wembley and Manchester City demolished Watford.
Sportslens takes a look at five big talking points from the weekend’s games.
Klopp’s kidding himself
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp insisted after the Champions League draw with Sevilla that the addition of “one player” would not solve his team’s defensive lapses.
In a way he’s right because he probably needs two or three, but he’s also kidding himself.
Burnley took a deserved point at Anfield on Saturday and while their goal was a fine finish it could easily have been avoided. Long ball? Not defended properly. Subsequent header? Not defended properly.
Signing one player, Virgil van Dijk for instance, wouldn’t have solved all Liverpool’s problems, but it would have at least been a step in the right direction.
Klopp messed up in the last transfer window. Suggesting otherwise is insulting people’s intelligence.
Aguero and Jesus a scary double act
Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus ran riot as Manchester City made it 15 goals in a week with a 6-0 rout at Watford.
Aguero grabbed a superb hat-trick to make it six for the season, while Jesus also got on the scoresheet to take his tally to five.
The pair’s movement is a joy to watch and although City will face tougher tests than Watford were able to muster, Pep Guardiola’s team look a force to be reckoned with this season.
Tottenham will overcome Wembley woes
Tottenham will think they’re destined to always struggle at Wembley in the Premier League, but Saturday’s performance against Swansea deserved more than just one point.
Spurs created enough chances to win the game but former Arsenal goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski kept them at bay, with a point-blank stop from a Harry Kane header a particular highlight.
Mauricio Pochettino’s side proved against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League that they can perform at Wembley and it’s only a matter of time before Spurs start picking up league wins at the national stadium.
Bilic referee praise refreshing
Slaven Bilic’s acknowledgement that referee Paul Tierney was right to give West Brom keeper Ben Foster a yellow card for a foul on Javier Hernandez made a refreshing change.
Foster took out Hernandez as he closed in on the area sparking protests from the Hammers’ bench, but the West Ham boss admitted afterwards that the referee’s decision was correct.
With many managers arguing black is white despite evidence to the contrary, Bilic’s comments were a classy gesture.
Arsenal better with 11 rather than 10 plus Ozil
Mesut Ozil’s enforced absence for Arsenal at Chelsea ultimately worked out pretty well for the Gunners.
The midfielder is undoubtedly a talented player, but he’s also a luxury Arsenal can ill-afford when they take on the better teams.
Arsenal’s work rate at Stamford Bridge gave them a deserved point and Arsene Wenger would do well to pay heed to the nature of this performance moving forward.