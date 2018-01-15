Five Things: Arsenal boss should step aside, calm down Liverpool fans, top four a must for Tottenham

It was another action-packed weekend in the Premier League, with plenty of areas for discussion at both ends of the table.
Liverpool’s thrilling victory over Manchester City and Arsenal’s continuing troubles under Arsene Wenger were just a couple of the main items debated over the past couple of days.
Sportslens takes a look at the top five talking points from the latest round of games.
Wenger’s time should be up
Arsenal’s 2-1 defeat at Bournemouth on Sunday highlighted how far they have regressed under manager Arsene Wenger.
Bournemouth’s desire proved too much for the Gunners, but the fact that Arsenal can’t beat average sides like the Cherries speaks volumes about their own lack of quality.
The days of ‘The Invincibles’ are now nothing but a distant memory and it’s time for Wenger to do the decent thing and step aside.
Champions League a must for Tottenham
Spurs impressively dismantled Everton at Wembley on Saturday, with Harry Kane once again proving his quality with two goals.
The result left Mauricio Pochettino’s side three points adrift of the top four and he will undoubtedly recognise the importance of claiming a Champions League spot this season.
If Spurs miss out on the top four expect the likes of Real Madrid and Man United to come calling for Kane during the summer.
Moyes proving the doubters wrong
There were plenty of people quick to say David Moyes would fail at West Ham, yours truly being amongst them, but he has guided the Hammers up to 11th in the table and it would take a brave man to back them to be relegated now.
Moyes’ failures since leaving Everton have tarnished his reputation, but he is certainly doing a decent job at the London Stadium.
If Moyes can pull off some of the transfers the club has been linked with during the January transfer window, there’s every reason to think the club should extend his contract beyond the end of this season.
Wheels falling off at Burnley?
Burnley’s 1-0 defeat at Crystal Palace on Saturday was their seventh game without a win and there’s a suspicion that their bubble has finally burst.
Things don’t get any easier for Sean Dyche’s side over the next few weeks, with games against Manchester United, Newcastle United and Manchester City potentially yielding a zero point return.
Dyche has received plenty of praise for guiding the Clarets into the top half of the table, but despite collecting 34 points this season they may soon need to start looking nervously over their shoulders.
Calm down, calm down
The outpouring of smugness from Liverpool fans after their team’s 4-3 victory over Man City was mind-numblingly predictable.
Was the performance impressive? Yes. Was the victory deserved? Totally. Is there still a 15 point gap between the two clubs? Indeed.
As Bill Shankly once said: “If you are first you are first, if you are second you are nothing.” Third place? Not worth mentioning.
Harry Enfield would be in his element right now.