Five Things: Arsenal boss in denial, Man City striker the star of the show, Newcastle dig in for big win

It was another fun-packed weekend in the Premier League, with plenty of areas for discussion at both ends of the table.
Manchester City’s victory over Leicester City left them eleventy million points clear at the top of the standings and they could have things wrapped up by the end of March.
Sportslens takes a look at five talking points from over the weekend.
Wenger in denial about his defence
Arsene Wenger hit back at Martin Keown’s criticism of Arsenal’s defence after Saturday’s derby defeat, but the club’s former centre-back was spot on with his assessment.
Harry Kane was given a free header for the winning goal, but the Spurs striker could easily have had a hat-trick against the Gunners’ flaky backline.
Arsenal look dangerous going forward, but they are still an accident waiting to happen at the back. The first step in solving a problem is recognising there is one. Wenger’s continued denials are a joke.
Hernandez proving his worth with West Ham
Javier Hernandez’s goal against Watford on Saturday was his third in his last four games for West Ham and he’s beginning to show his true form for the club.
Hernandez struggled to hit it off with Andy Carroll, but he is thriving with the big striker out injured once again.
The Mexican looked to be on his way out of the club during January, but in this sort of form West Ham would be silly to let him go.
Aguero the star of the show
Kevin De Bruyne has picked up many of the plaudits for Manchester City this season, but Sergio Aguero demonstrated his own value to the team against Leicester City on Saturday.
City were off the pace in the first half, but Aguero’s four-goal haul after the break perfectly showcased his finishing ability.
His fourth was a touch of magic, taking a pass 25 yards from goal and unleashing a spectacular shot that rattled the upright and went straight in. Simply breathtaking.
Benitez can keep Newcastle up
It’s been a frustrating season for Newcastle United fans, especially with the ongoing uncertainty over whether owner Mike Ashley will ever sell the club.
Manager Rafa Benitez has made no secret of his frustration over what he believes to be a lack of investment in the squad, but Sunday’s 1-0 victory over Manchester United certainly boosted their hopes of avoiding relegation.
The Red Devils created enough chances to win the game, but Newcastle were competitive throughout and this result could be crucial in their fight for survival.
Aldridge off target with striker comments
There’s a few questionable pundits around the Premier League at the moment and John Aldridge is pretty high up the list.
Aldridge claimed Liverpool’s potential title challenge this season has been hampered by the lack of a recognised striker, but one thing you can’t accuse the Reds of is a shortage of firepower.
Robert Firmino and Mohamed Salah have both broken through the 20-goal barrier in all competitions and the former Liverpool striker’s views are laughable.
Unresolved defensive issues remain Liverpool’s biggest problem, while a creative midfielder also wouldn’t go amiss. Scoring enough goals is the least of their worries.
Aldridge was a superb finisher during his playing career. Punditry? Lousy.