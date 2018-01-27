Five changes – Liverpool’s probable 4-3-3 XI vs West Brom

Liverpool and West Brom played out a 0-0 draw at Anfield in the Premier League last month. Now, the two teams will collide in the FA Cup tomorrow. Who will come out on top?
As far as Klopp’s team news is concerned, we can expect the German boss to make no fewer than five changes in his team that started the last game vs Swansea City away from home.
Belgian international Simon Mignolet should replace German international Loris Karius in the goal. In the back line, Trent Alexander-Arnold should return to the starting XI to start in the right back position. We can expect Joe Gomez to partner record signing Virgil van Dijk in the central defense.
Spanish international Alberto Moreno is returning to full fitness but for the game against the Baggies, Robertson should get the nod to start.
Skipper Jordan Henderson could return from his injury to start with Emre Can and Georginio Wijnaldum in the center of the park for the Merseysiders.
As far as the attack is concerned, the likes of Danny Ings and Dominic Solanke should return to partner Mohamed Salah. Here is Liverpool’s probable 4-3-3 XI vs West Brom.