Celtic midfielder Tom Rogic was coy when asked about his future at Parkhead, in an interview with beIN Sports Australia. The 25-year-old is out of contract next year and turned down a new deal from the Hoops back in February.
He said recently: “I’ve had ups and downs as everyone has in football, but I can look back on the last five years and be proud of my achievements and fortunate to have been at this club for that period of time. In recent times, last season was pretty special on the whole.”
Supporters are fearing the worst as a result and it leaves Celtic with a difficult decision to make. The Hoops could be forced to cash in on Rogic this summer rather than risk losing him for free in 2019.
There have been rumours the midfielder is planning to leave at the end of the season and will use the 2018 World Cup in Russia to put himself in the shop window this summer.
As a result, fans have been pleading with Rogic to stay while others have begged Celtic to offer him a lucrative new deal to fend off interest from other clubs.
@Tom_Rogic come on big man. Sign a new deal. Just ask many players who left us and regretted it. Grass isn't always greener. You're loved at Celtic. I'll even name all my children after you. If it was possible even have your babies. @CelticFC get him signed up for life!!
— John Donnelly (@JohnDon83) April 27, 2018
Celtic should be offering Rogic whatever it will take to keep him, the man is fucking ridiculous
— Jack (@JackMac98_) April 27, 2018
The 25-year-old joined Celtic from Melbourne in 2013 and has made 127 appearances in all competitions for the Hoops. Rogic has won two Scottish Premiership titles, two Scottish Cups and two Scottish League Cups.
He’s on course to seal another domestic treble under Brendan Rodgers this season, but that may not be enough to convince him to stay.
The 31-cap star has endured an injury-hit season with the Hoops this season, making just 17 Premiership appearances, having spent two months out with a knee problem. He returned in February to feature in six of Celtic’s last seven league games and says he’s cherished his time in Scotland.
Stats from Transfermarkt.