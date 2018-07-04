Sky Sports revealed Manchester City are nearing a deal for Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez and supporters are delighted with the news.
The 27-year-old has been linked with the Sky Blues for some time, but the two Premier League clubs haven’t managed to agree on a price for Mahrez. It appears a move could be completed this week, however, which is great news for the fans.
Mahrez will be a baller for city. Will be starting. Sterling will find it tough to get 1st place since he won’t have a preseason due to the WC. Mahrez is ready and fresh
— zoy_786 (@zoy2786) July 3, 2018
It will be a nice move for him
— Oaiya Osagie (@funnyboyosags) July 3, 2018
Mahrez Riyad is a brilliant player and I’m quite sure that he’s gonna restore his glitter with Pep and the citizens. I promise you’re gonna enjoy with the Algerian fennec MAHREZ💪🏻🇩🇿
— GUESSOUM ABOUELALA (@aladine005) July 4, 2018
He must leave Leicester to have more chances in his career he iis a brilliant player
— Mou Mofredsson 🇮🇸 (@dusaqvayli) July 3, 2018
Finally😆😆😆😆😣
— Skorokoro (@Skorokoro7) July 4, 2018
mahrez big player
— amine ben taleb (@minoamine21) July 3, 2018
Mahrez has made 179 appearances for Leicester City since joining the club from AC Le Havre in 2014, scoring and creating 86 goals. The 27-year-old helped Leicester win the Premier League in 2015/16 and has been one of the best goal contributors in the top flight ever since.
Mahrez’s existing deal at the King Power Stadium lasts until 2020, but the Foxes appear content to finally cash in after months of talks and rejected bids. Leicester reportedly wanted £80m for the Algerian international but could accept a £60m offer instead.
The club previously held firm after Mahrez handed in a transfer request, but his time at the King Power could be up this summer. He’ll be a big loss, having contributed 23 goals in 36 league games last season, but Man City will be delighted to complete the capture.
Competition will be stiff at the Etihad Stadium with Raheem Sterling, Leroy Sane and Bernardo Silva in the squad, but Mahrez has proven his worth in recent years so he could become a favourite of Pep Guardiola’s.
