FIFA set to investigate Paul Pogba’s move to Manchester United

FIFA is set to investigate Paul Pogba’s world record move from Juventus to Manchester United last summer.
The chairmen of FIFA’s ethics committee are expected to be replaced following fierce criticism of its trustworthiness and commitment to reform.
Guardian are reporting that Swiss lawyer Cornel Borbély and the former German Judge Hans-Joachim Eckert will be replaced by Maria Claudia Rojas, former president of the council of state in Colombia and Vassilios Skouris, the former president of the European court of justice.
According to leaked documents, Paul Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola represented all three sides during the transfer and was paid a total of €49 million for brokering the deal. Apparently, Mino Raiola was paid €27m by Juventus, €19.4m by Manchester United and €2.6m by Pogba for negotiating his wage package.
FIFA is expected to investigate the transfer in details. However, as per the rules and regulations, an agent is allowed to represent all three sides in a transfer in certain circumstances. The player’s agent was unavailable for comment regarding the situation.
However, Manchester United clarified their position with an official statement, which read: “We do not comment on individual contracts. FIFA have had the documents since the transfer was concluded in August.”