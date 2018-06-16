We reported on Friday that Manchester City defender Angelino had left the club to join PSV Eindhoven for £4.7m and supporters are not happy with the news. Despite the 21-year-old making only three appearances in the first-team since his 2013 arrival from Deportivo de La Coruña Jugend, fans aren’t pleased to see another academy player being sold.
Benjamin Mendy, Danilo and Fabian Delph would have kept the Spanish left-back out of the first-team next season, but the lack of a clear pathway from youth football to the senior squad is a problem supporters feel isn’t being addressed. Angelino is one of many to have been sold due to a lack of opportunity and the reaction to his PSV-move has been largely negative.
The defender was fast-tracked to the u21 side as a teenager in 2015 and has been a reserve team player since 2017. In his five years with the Sky Blues, he spent time on loan with New York City FC (MLS), Girona (La Liga), RCD Mallorca (La Liga) and NAC Breda (Eredivisie). And now he’s returned to the Netherlands to make a career for himself as it was clear he wouldn’t feature at the Etihad.
Stats from Transfermarkt.