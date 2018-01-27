Feyenoord reject Newcastle’s bid for Nicolai Jorgensen

Newcastle are in desperate need of a striker this month and Benitez has made a move for the Feyenoord forward Nicolai Jorgensen.
The 27 year old Danish international has been a star in Eredivisie over the last year and the Spanish boss believes that he could help Newcastle hold on to their Premier League status for another season.
The Magpies are a part of the relegation dogfight and they will need to improve their squad in order to survive.
According to Sky Sports, Newcastle have already made a £15m bid for Feyenoord striker Nicolai Jorgensen. However, the Dutch outfit are holding out for a fee close to £20m.
Feyenoord have signed Robin Van Persie and will consider a sale for the right price.
It seems that Newcastle will have to smash their club transfer record in order to land Jorgensen.
Since signing for the Dutch club in 2016, Jorgensen has provided 34 goals in all competitions and he could make a big difference for the Magpies during the second half of the season.
Benitez has already signed the Brazilian winger Kenedy on loan from Chelsea.