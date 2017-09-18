Fernando Llorente turned down Swansea’s contract offer to join Tottenham

Tottenham striker Fernando Llorente has revealed that he turned down a contract extension at Swansea in order to sign for the Londoners.
Llorente has been a backup for Harry Kane so far but the Spaniard feels that Spurs are one of the best clubs in the country right now and the opportunity to join them was too good to turn down.
He said: “This (contract extension) was one possibility, but finally Tottenham made it possible for this (to happen). I am happy to have come here, I think Spurs are one of the best clubs in the Premier League and I think we can be among the top teams this year but obviously, we have to improve on this but it is a long season.”
It will be interesting to see how much game time he receives at Spurs this season. As long as Harry Kane is fit, the England striker will start every game. The former Athletic Bilbao forward is more likely to play the cup games.
The 32-year-old joined Swansea last season and he managed to impress with his performances. Llorente was expected to join Antonio Conte’s Chelsea this summer but Spurs swooped in to secure his services eventually.
Llorente has proven himself at club level and at the international stage and he should prove to be a very good backup for Kane this season.