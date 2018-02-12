Fernando Llorente says he would love to return to Juventus

Tottenham forward Fernando Llorente has revealed that he misses playing for Juventus and that he would love to return to Turin.
The Spaniard has struggled to hold down a first team place at Spurs and he was linked with a move to Chelsea in January. However, the Blues opted to sign Olivier Giroud instead.
Meanwhile, Llorente’s comments will certainly fuel speculations surrounding his future at the London club now.
The former Juventus striker said that the Bianconeri are a big family and he misses the atmosphere at the Italian club. Llorente also revealed how emotional he was when he had to leave the club.
He said: “Juve is a difficult place to leave. I left the Vinovo training ground crying. It’s also true what David Trezeguet said: ‘It’s only when you leave Juventus that you realise what you had’. I miss it like crazy and would love to return. It’s a special club because, despite being an enormous club, it’s like a family inside. There is a fine image of Juventus here and I raise it even more: I always speak very highly of the Bianconeri and give them a good rep.”
Considering the fact that Llorente has failed to make a positive impact at Spurs, his departure is unlikely to make any difference to Pochettino’s side. The Londoners could use a younger and more mobile back up forward anyway.
It will be interesting to see whether the Spaniard decides to move on in the summer. Juventus already have Dybala and Higuain at their disposal and therefore a return to Turin seems unlikely at this stage.