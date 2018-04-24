Fernando Llorente considering Tottenham exit

Tottenham forward Fernando Llorente is keen on leaving the club this summer.
The 33-year-old has been a backup option to Harry Kane and he is frustrated with the lack of first-team action. Llorente has made 22 appearances so far this season and 19 of them have come from the bench.
Llorente was linked with a move to Chelsea before he opted to join Spurs and the Spaniard will be wondering if he made the right choice.
Olivier Giroud has been playing quite often for the Blues since joining them. Conte wanted to sign a target man to partner Morata and Llorente would have played a lot more at Chelsea.
Reports claim that Llorente is interested in a move back to Spain and he wants to rejoin Athletic Bilbao this summer.
He will get to play more often at another club and a summer move seems ideal for all parties.
It will be interesting to see whether the La Liga outfit make a move for their former star. Llorente was signed on a bargain and Spurs are unlikely to demand a lot for him.