Fernandinho signs new deal with Manchester City

Manchester City have agreed on a new deal with their Brazilian midfielder Fernandinho.
The 32-year-old has been a key player for Pep Guardiola and it is no surprise that the Etihad outfit are prepared to extend his stay at the club.
Fernandinho is one of the best defensive midfielders in the world and Guardiola will want to replace him adequately before letting him go. The Premier League giants might start looking for a long-term alternative soon.
The new deal will keep Fernandinho at Manchester City until 2020 and the player is delighted to have secured the extension.
Fernandinho feels that Manchester City have a fantastic future and they are going to win a lot of silverware under the management of Pep Guardiola.
He said: “This is a Club with a fantastic future and I want to be a part of it for as long as possible,” he said. With Pep in charge, I feel sure we can win significant silverware and, importantly, we will try to do it playing attractive, attacking football. It’s a pleasure to be a part of this Club and I look forward to seeing what the next few years bring.”
Director of Football Txiki Begiristain also revealed his delight after securing the player’s services for two more seasons.
He said: “We’re delighted Ferna has signed his new contract. He is a senior member of the squad and his professionalism and work ethic are second to none. His form has been fantastic this season and we’re happy he’s extended his deal for a further two years.”
The Brazilian joined Manchester City back in 2013 from the Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk. So far, he has played 212 times for the Blues, scoring 19 goals.