Fernandinho set to sign a new deal at Manchester City

Manchester City midfielder Fernandinho is expected to extend his stay at Etihad by signing a new deal.
The Brazilian international is out of contract next summer and Guardiola is keen on keeping him at the club. The former Barcelona boss is a huge fan of the midfielder and he believes that Fernandinho is one of three best defensive midfielders in the world right now.
Fernandinho earns around £100,000-a-week at Manchester City and Daily Star are claiming that he is ready to sign the agreement of extension now.
City fans will be delighted with the news that the 32-year-old has decided to commit his future to the club. Fernandinho joined Manchester City back in June 2013 for £34million and he has been a major hit with the fans.
The Brazilian has been exceptional so far this season and his performances will be crucial to City’s ambitions in the Premier League as well as the Champions League.
Speaking about the midfielder, Guardiola said: “Right now he is one of the best, best, best three holding midfield players. Fernandinho’s achievement is at another level. With his mentality, he gives us a lot. With the ball, without the ball. Last season we cannot forget that he played at full-back many times with no complaints. He just asked how he has done, how he can improve. When you have a lot of players in one squad with this mentality you can dream to win games. All the managers know the value of this kind of player.”