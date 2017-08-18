Ferguson tips Caixinha to get things right at Rangers

Former Rangers star Barry Ferguson believes manager Pedro Caixinha will be a success at Ibrox.
Rangers kicked off the Scottish Premiership season with a 2-1 victory at Motherwell, but last week’s 3-2 defeat at home to Hibernian was met with an angry response from the club’s fans.
Caixinha’s side host Hearts on Saturday and Ferguson has tipped Rangers to win comfortably.
“It looks to me as if Caixinha is building a decent team and it always helps to have the consistency of selection, especially in key areas,” he told the Daily Record.
“From what I’ve seen so far, Rangers are in far better shape than last season and I’m not one of the doom and gloom merchants.
“There’s a far better balance to the team and guys like Ryan Jack, Graham Dorrans and Bruno Alves have added a touch of quality.
“Some people are saying Caixinha is already fighting for survival and he could come under serious pressure if he doesn’t win this weekend – three games into the season.
“But that’s just part of life at Rangers. What gives me confidence is that Caixinha appears to understand the way it works here. He knows that losing is simply not acceptable and I have a feeling he’ll get the result.
“From what I’ve seen of the Jambos, they’re still a fragile bunch. I know they got a good result at Kilmarnock last week, but I don’t fancy them to get anything at Ibrox.
“In fact, if they go a goal down the way Hibs did last week, they could buckle.”