Fenerbahce agree loan deal for Vincent Janssen

Turkish outfit Fenerbahce have agreed on a deal to sign the Tottenham forward Vincent Janssen on loan for the rest of the season.
The 23-year-old Dutch international joined Spurs last summer as an alternative to Harry Kane. However, the former AZ Alkmaar striker struggled to adapt to the Premier League and he managed to score just six times.
The Londoners left him out of their Champions League squad earlier this summer and they have signed Fernando Llorente from Swansea as well. It is evident that Janssen’s future lies away from the club.
The striker needs to play regularly at this stage of his career and a loan move makes perfect sense for all parties. Janssen can secure a permanent move away from Spurs if he manages to impress for Fenerbahce.
The Turkish transfer window closes today and the Dutchman is set to travel to Istanbul in order to finalise his move.
In a statement, Fenerbahce said: “Our club, in principle, has agreed with the player himself and his club on the loan of the Dutch national team striker Vincent Janssen from the Premier League team Tottenham Hotspur. The 23-year-old striker will arrive at Istanbul Atatürk Airport at 12:30 today and negotiations will continue in Istanbul.”