Fellaini’s potential Man United exit worries Jose Mourinho

24 November, 2017 English Premier League, Jose Mourinho, Manchester United, Transfer News & Rumours

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho admitted that he was concerned about the prospect of losing Marouane Fellaini considering the midfielder’s contract talks with the club haven’t reached a fruitful end yet.

Speaking ahead of his side’s Premier League match against Brighton on Saturday, Mourinho revealed that he was not part of the discussions that would tie the midfielder to a new deal at the club.

Fellaini is understood to want a longer contract than the one that he is currently being offered by the United board. In January, Fellaini will be free to talk to foreign clubs as he enters the final six months of his current deal.

When asked whether he was concerned about the prospect of losing Fellaini, Mourinho said, “Yes. (I have done) nothing, it is a discussion between the player and the board. I’m not involved in contracts… and I respect both. I respect the player because he has the right, has the right to decide his future and I respect the board because the decisions and the discussions are under control so I just wait, wishing they will have an understanding but it’s out of my control.”

Turkish clubs Besiktas, Fenerbahce and Galatasaray and Italian clubs Roma and Napoli have all been linked with the former Everton player. PSG have recently been linked to the player as well.

When he signed for the club under David Moyes, Fellaini wasn’t that important to the team and his technical deficiencies were regularly exposed. However, the transformation the player has had under Mourinho has been fantastic and he has been a reliable option for the Portuguese manager. He has proved his critics wrong and has a strong bond with the manager.

Is he worth the fight? Or would getting rid of him and getting someone more suited for the needs of the team the direction the club should be looking? Fans certainly have mixed reactions on the same.

 

