‘You’re still s***e’, ‘He’s lifeless’ – fans slaughter Markovic after exit request

Liverpool forward Lazar Markovic has spent the season on loan with Belgian side RSC Anderlecht and took aim at his parent club after scoring in Saturday’s defeat to KRC Genk, reports The S*n.
He believes Liverpool are unfair hiking up his asking price to scare off suitors and wants them to let him leave the club for good this summer.
“I have had a very difficult time at Liverpool. I thank everyone involved for my beautiful goal – it shows that I am still the player I was before. It shows Liverpool’s people that they can’t treat me the way they have done. It has affected me,” he told Serbian TV.
“It is natural for me to take it personally when they don’t let me leave by asking an unrealistic transfer fee for me. I am not just saying this as an emotional outburst. I have felt this way for months – it is simply what I think.”
The 24-year-old joined Liverpool from Benfica in 2014 and has gone on to make 34 appearances in all competitions, scoring and creating four goals.
His poor form for the Merseysiders has led to a series of loan moves away from Anfield and it seems unlikely he will be a Liverpool player past the summer.
Markovic’s loan moves away from Liverpool (appearances are in all competitions)
- (August 30, 2015 – June 30, 2016) Fenerbahce: 21 games, 2 goals, 3 assists
- (August 31, 2016 – January 22, 2017) Sporting CP: 14 games, 2 goals, 0 assists
- (January 23, 2017 – May 31, 2017) Hull City: 14 games, 2 goals, 0 assists
- (January 31, 2018 – present) Anderlecht: 5 games, 1 goal, 1 assist
Markovic’s deal expires in 2019, but it’s hard to see him extending his stay at Anfield given how unhappy he clearly is.
A lot was expected of the Serbian international at the time of his arrival, but he struggled to perform and wants out as soon as possible.
Supporters aren’t being too sympathetic about his situation, however.
