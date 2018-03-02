Fans react to Leroy Sane’s performance against Arsenal

Manchester City secured another 3-0 win over Arsenal in a short space of four days and Leroy Sane put on an exceptional performance for the league leaders.
The former Schalke winger scored a goal and set up another for his side on a snowy night in North London. Sane’s movement, flair and his devastating pace was too much to handle for the Arsenal midfield and defence.
BERNARDO SILVA WHAT A GOAL pic.twitter.com/lWaDWdspPz
— Rob (@Razza_7) March 1, 2018
The Etihad outfit are now 16 points clear at the top of the table thanks to goals from Bernardo Silva, David Silva and Leroy Sane.
Arsenal had the chance to score but their new signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang failed to convert his penalty at a crucial stage in the game.
Despite improving their performance after the thrashing at Wembley, Arsenal were carved apart far too easily.
Arsene Wenger was already under a lot of pressure after the League cup final defeat and things have gone from bad to worse now. It will be interesting to see how the Gunners regroup and bounce back from this now.
Here is how the fans reacted to Leroy Sane’s performance on Twitter.
Leroy Sane is the player United fans think Martial is
Facts.
— TJ🇩🇰 (@Eriksennn) March 1, 2018
Leroy Sane’s goal in the buildup. Beautiful flowing football. PepBall pic.twitter.com/g2xnLL265f
— RB (@2SilvasYaKnow) March 1, 2018
Leroy Sane is an amazing talent.
— Craig Mitch (@CraigxMitch) March 1, 2018
Man City, meanwhile, are an absolute joy to watch. Leroy Sane has been amazing.
— John Cross (@johncrossmirror) March 1, 2018
Leroy Sane is a special special talent! He could win everything as a player
— James Fishlock (@JimFish286) March 1, 2018
Just watching the Arsenal/City highlights – and Leroy Sane is pure class.
— Ben Webb (@BenWebbLFC) March 1, 2018
Do you reckon Hector Bellerin has nightmares about Leroy Sane? I do…
— Reece O’Brien (@ReecesPiece_) March 1, 2018
Leroy Sane is just next level beast against top 6 teams. At 22 he is already a World Class winger. Can’t think of many left wingers better than him.
Just imagine the things he will do when he is 24… 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/5t2ONbNXxQ
— Guardiolista (@MCFC_HQ1) March 2, 2018
Leroy Sané is the type of player I’d replace Cristiano with in a year or two, have got it all in his locker.
— A. (@KaizerT8_) March 1, 2018
Leroy Sane is one of the most delightful players to watch, honest to God actual goosebumps at times, when running into players directly, usually only Hazard does that to me.
— BK (@CFCBrano) March 1, 2018
Leroy Sane is what England fans think Rashford is
— Mfo Ka Tshekega (@am_thuso) March 1, 2018