Fans react to Leroy Sane’s performance against Arsenal

2 March, 2018 Arsenal, English Premier League, Manchester City, Transfer News & Rumours

Manchester City secured another 3-0 win over Arsenal in a short space of four days and Leroy Sane put on an exceptional performance for the league leaders.

The former Schalke winger scored a goal and set up another for his side on a snowy night in North London. Sane’s movement, flair and his devastating pace was too much to handle for the Arsenal midfield and defence.

The Etihad outfit are now 16 points clear at the top of the table thanks to goals from Bernardo Silva, David Silva and Leroy Sane.

Arsenal had the chance to score but their new signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang failed to convert his penalty at a crucial stage in the game.

Despite improving their performance after the thrashing at Wembley, Arsenal were carved apart far too easily.

Arsene Wenger was already under a lot of pressure after the League cup final defeat and things have gone from bad to worse now. It will be interesting to see how the Gunners regroup and bounce back from this now.

Here is how the fans reacted to Leroy Sane’s performance on Twitter.

 

