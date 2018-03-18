Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Fans react as Salah bags four for Liverpool; Real Madrid bid inevitable

Mohamed Salah’s impressive form showed no signs of slowing down as he smashed four goals for Liverpool in their 5-0 rout of Watford on Saturday.

That’s the good news out of the way for those of a Liverpool persuasion. The bad news? Real Madrid will come calling this summer.

Reds’ fans will no doubt point to Salah’s comments to ESPN Brazil that he wants to win the Premier League with Liverpool, but they were made without Madrid in the equation just yet.

“I like the Premier League I lot,” he said.

“I feel it has my style of football. I like to play (in) the Premier League.

“I said since day one here that I’m happy here at Liverpool and I want to show my football here.

“If you look at me now and five years ago, everything has changed – mentally, physically, everything.

“It’s a dream to win the Premier League here after a long time.

“A club that hasn’t won it for a long time, it’s my dream – honestly. I want to win it with this club.”

Admirable stuff. And there’s no doubt that Salah means every single word.

However, Madrid will undergo a major overhaul this summer and Salah is sure to be on their wanted list.

“Hello Mr Salah’s agent, we’d like to double your client’s wages and offer him the chance to join the world’s most iconic club. Is he interested?”

Suddenly Salah will have a decision to make – one that wasn’t in play when he was declaring his undying love for Liverpool and the Premier League.

Could anyone realistically argue that Salah wouldn’t be tempted if Madrid made the call?

Judging by the reaction of these fans it would seem not.

