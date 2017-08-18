Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Fans delighted as Manchester City winger returns to Celtic

Patrick Roberts is heading back to Celtic on loan from Manchester City for the remainder of the season.

The deal is set to be rubber-stamped early next week after the Hoops and City reached agreement, according to Sky Sports.

The 20-year-old became a firm favourite with fans during a previous loan spell at Parkhead, scoring 17 goals in 60 appearances in all competitions.

He also made his mark in the Champions League, scoring against his parent club in a 1-1 draw at the Etihad Stadium in December.

The winger was also wanted by Southampton, but has decided to head back to Scotland.

The news completes an excellent few days for Celtic fans, following the team’s comfortable 5-0 Champions League victory over Astana earlier this week.

Sportslens takes a look at the reaction to Roberts’ return to Celtic.

