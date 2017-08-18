Fans delighted as Manchester City winger returns to Celtic

Patrick Roberts is heading back to Celtic on loan from Manchester City for the remainder of the season.
The deal is set to be rubber-stamped early next week after the Hoops and City reached agreement, according to Sky Sports.
The 20-year-old became a firm favourite with fans during a previous loan spell at Parkhead, scoring 17 goals in 60 appearances in all competitions.
He also made his mark in the Champions League, scoring against his parent club in a 1-1 draw at the Etihad Stadium in December.
The winger was also wanted by Southampton, but has decided to head back to Scotland.
The news completes an excellent few days for Celtic fans, following the team’s comfortable 5-0 Champions League victory over Astana earlier this week.
Sportslens takes a look at the reaction to Roberts’ return to Celtic.
Can't hide my delight in the signing of @patrick7roberts! A player that takes us to that next level, exciting times ahead! #CelticFC 💚☘💚
— Scott Williamson (@scottw1985) August 18, 2017
What a week for Celtic: 5-0 European win, new Armstrong contract and now @patrick7roberts coming back to Paradise #Celtic #StuSigns #Perfect
— Chris Dickson (@ChrisDickson25) August 18, 2017
It's happening @patrick7roberts #celtic pic.twitter.com/MQkaJe9843
— Kieran (@Prosser_88) August 18, 2017
If Patrick Roberts signs on for another year at #Celtic he is set to have a longer Celtic career than Virgil Van Dijk.
— Tam O'Shanter (@TamShanter) August 18, 2017
Happy @patrick7roberts is coming back but gutted it's apparently a years loan #announcepaddy #celtic
— Sean Mallon (@SeanMMallon) August 18, 2017
Paddy Roberts deal is DONE…!! Brilliant #Celtic #PatrickRoberts 🍀🍀🍀
— Alexander Clark (@plus_alex) August 18, 2017
Happiest day of my life when this happens 😭🍀💚 he's coming home 😭😭 #Celtic #CelticFC #PatrickRoberts #BringPaddyHome https://t.co/f9hjITkYZC
— olivia mcghie (@oliviarose18xx) August 18, 2017