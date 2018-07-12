Fan Reaction: Kenedy joins Newcastle United on loan

Newcastle have agreed on a deal to sign the Chelsea winger Kenedy on loan for another season.
The Brazilian winger was on loan at St. James’ Park last term and he managed to impress with his performances.
Kenedy scored twice in 13 games for Newcastle last season and he was awarded the FUN88 player of the month award for March for his displays.
The Chelsea player will be looking to play regularly and continue his development with Newcastle next season.
The 22-year-old is not a key part of Chelsea’s first team plans and a loan move is ideal for him. He needs to play regularly in order to fulfil his potential.
Newcastle’s attack improved after his arrival last season and Benitez will be delighted to have secured his services for another season.
The Magpies need to improve their attack if they want to secure a respectable finish next season.
Speaking to the media, Kenedy revealed: “I am so happy with this interest from Rafa Benítez that he came back for me. I want to keep it going, the work that I did here before, for the new season. I have received many, many messages on social media from the fans. They made me feel appreciated, so I wanted to come here in this new season and give everything on the pitch.”
Manager Benítez added: “I’m really pleased to have Kenedy back with us. I’m sure every fan will be happy with this signing. Hopefully, he can keep playing at the same level that he reached with us last season. I wish him all the best for his time here.”
