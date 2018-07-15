Blog Competitions English Premier League Fabian Balbuena posts message on Twitter after signing for West Ham

15 July, 2018 English Premier League, West Ham


Fabian Balbuena took to social networking site Twitter to express his joy after he completed his move to West Ham on Saturday.

The club confirmed the signing of the Paraguay defender on their official website, while club owner David Gold welcomed him on Twitter saying he is a player of “great strength, character and personality.”

The 26-year-old has joined the Hammers from Corinthians and has signed a three-year deal at the London club.

According to reports from Sky Sports, he became the sixth signing for the Hammers, with the London club paying £6.5 million for his services.

West Ham’s director of football Mario Husillos has also praised the defender saying he he would bring a wealth of experience to the side.

Balbuena made 136 appearances for Corinthians, scoring 11 goals in his three years at the Sao Paulo-based club, and helped them win the Brazilian championship in 2017.

The defender took to social networking site Twitter and pledged to the fans that he would be up to the new challenge.

West Ham fans welcomed him warmly. Here are some of the selected tweets:

