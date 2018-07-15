Fabian Balbuena posts message on Twitter after signing for West Ham

Fabian Balbuena took to social networking site Twitter to express his joy after he completed his move to West Ham on Saturday.
The club confirmed the signing of the Paraguay defender on their official website, while club owner David Gold welcomed him on Twitter saying he is a player of “great strength, character and personality.”
The 26-year-old has joined the Hammers from Corinthians and has signed a three-year deal at the London club.
According to reports from Sky Sports, he became the sixth signing for the Hammers, with the London club paying £6.5 million for his services.
I’m so happy for this new step in my career , thanks @WestHamUtd for the oportunity.
I hope to be up to the new challenge and with hard work and sacrifice we will reach our mission!#TheBestIsYetToCom #Coyi⚒
Muy feliz por este nuevo paso en mi carrera, gracias @WestHamUtd pic.twitter.com/3MIj6GOQDK
— Fabian Balbuena (@FBalbuenito) July 15, 2018
West Ham’s director of football Mario Husillos has also praised the defender saying he he would bring a wealth of experience to the side.
Balbuena made 136 appearances for Corinthians, scoring 11 goals in his three years at the Sao Paulo-based club, and helped them win the Brazilian championship in 2017.
The defender took to social networking site Twitter and pledged to the fans that he would be up to the new challenge.
West Ham fans welcomed him warmly. Here are some of the selected tweets:
Welcome to the best club in the world
— WHUFC (@IRONSSSS) July 15, 2018
Welcome General! 👊⚒
— West Ham News/Views (@WHUFC_News_6) July 15, 2018
Give everything you have and you’ll be loved. Welcome General. 🙅♂️
— Thomas smalley (@Tombythethames) July 15, 2018
Welcome to West Ham, we’re happy to have you.
— WaVe Tiiger (@TiigerPC) July 15, 2018
Welcome to West ham ⚒⚒⚒
— Darren Dj-dal (@djdalboy) July 15, 2018
Welcome Fabian, it is the greatest club in the world,with the greatest supporters👍
— mr mitchell (@MRMITCH0) July 15, 2018