Blog Competitions English Premier League FA ready to sell Wembley Stadium, fans react on Twitter

FA ready to sell Wembley Stadium, fans react on Twitter

26 April, 2018 England, English Premier League, FA Cup, Fulham

The Football Association has received an offer to buy Wembley Stadium in an eye-watering £800 million deal.

FA chief executive Martin Glenn is believed to have struck an outline agreement with Fulham owner Shahid Khan to transfer the national stadium into foreign ownership for the first time.

In addition to an up-front payment of £500 milliom, the FA could receive an additional £300m in matchday revenue according to reports.

The takeover could see more American Football games at Wembley – Khan owns the Jacksonville Jaguars – and may eventually see the creation of a London NFL franchise.

Wembley would the home of the England national team, but fewer internationals would be played there during the NFL season.

The possible deal is attractive to the FA because grassroots facilities in England lag behind other European nations.

It’s understood that the £500m payment would be ring-fenced to provide new all-weather pitches across the country.

Reaction to the news on social media has been decidedly mixed.

Good news for Liverpool is bad news for Real Madrid's deal for Salah
Blow for Liverpool as Can could join Real Madrid's 'tempting project'

About The Author

michaeljblack

I'm a North West based freelance sports journalist with a passion for football. Follow me on Twitter @mjblack_ for my ramblings about the British game (plus other things thrown in for good measure).