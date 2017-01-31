FA CUP Draw 2017: Fifth Round Fixtures and Dates released

The fifth round fixtures and dates of the 2016-17 FA Cup was released on Monday, and it brings good news for all the Premier League clubs.
After earning a shock victory against Leeds United on Sunday, non-league side Sutton United will welcome Arsenal to Gander Green Lane.
Manchester United, the current FA Cup holders, will travel to Ewood Park to face Blackburn Rovers. Manchester City and Chelsea will face Championship clubs Huddersfield Town and Wolverhampton Wanderers, respectively.
Tottenham Hotspur will travel to Craven Cottage to face Fulham in a London derby affair, while another non-league side, Lincoln City, will make the trip to Turf Moor to take on Premier League outfit Burnley.
FA CUP DRAW: FIFTH ROUND SCHEDULE
Ties to be played 17-20 February.
Burnley v Lincoln
Fulham v Tottenham
Blackburn v Manchester United
Sutton v Arsenal
Middlesbrough v Oxford
Wolves v Chelsea
Huddersfield v Manchester City
Millwall v Derby or Leicester.
For the first time in FA Cup history, two non-league teams have made it to the fifth round. For the Sutton fans, a clash against Arsenal will be an occasion to remember. They are currently in 16th place in the National League, but Paul Doswell’s side will be looking to cause another big upset.
Manchester City will face a tricky trip to Huddersfield Town, who are flying high in fifth place in the Championship. Chelsea face Wolves, who knocked out Liverpool on Saturday.
The other ties see Oxford United from League One travel to Middlesbrough, while Millwall will play the winners of the replay between Derby and Leicester.