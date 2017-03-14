FA Cup 2017, Semi final Draw: Chelsea handed London derby against Tottenham

The FA Cup semi-final draw was concluded last night and Premier League leaders Chelsea will take on Tottenham in a London Derby towards the end of April.
The last time these two sides met in an FA Cup semi-final was in 2012 when the Blues ran out 5-1 winners through goals from Didier Drogba, Juan Mata, Ramires, Frank Lampard and Florent Malouda.
Spurs managed to beat Chelsea in the Premier League this season and Conte’s men will be out for revenge this time.
Chelsea picked up a 1-0 win over Manchester United in the quarter-finals last night and the Blues will now look to secure a double this season. They are already well ahead of their rivals in the title race and have a good chance of winning the cup as well.
Jose Mourinho was outsmarted by Antonio Conte once again as the Red Devils failed to trouble Chelsea at Stamford Bridge for the second time this season.
Meanwhile, Arsenal have been handed a tough game against Manchester City in the other semi-final of the competition.
The Gunners have been in disappointing form against the top teams over the last few weeks and Wenger will be dreading the game against City.
Pep Guardiola‘s men seem to have found some sort of rhythm lately and the former Barcelona boss will be looking to get to the finals with a win over Arsenal. His side have disappointed in the title race and winning the FA Cup could be a silver lining for them.