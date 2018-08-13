Ex-Man United defender Rafael mocks Man City fan on Twitter for saying he was s***e

Football fans on Twitter generally never stop appreciating the former players of the clubs they follow and support. One such incident took place today when a Manchester United fan account decided to lavish some praise on Rafael da Silva.
Rafael da Silva was at Manchester United for seven seasons between 2008 to 2015 before the former manager of the English Premier League club, Louis van Gaal sold him to the French club, Lyon.
In those seven years as a player of Manchester United, Rafael da Silva went on to win three English Premier League titles, one FIFA Club World Cup, One Football League Cup and three Community Shields.
The initial tweet praising Rafael read: “Underrated. @orafa2”. It also included a photo of Rafael da Silva in a Manchester United shirt.
Underrated. @orafa2 pic.twitter.com/4PUEPNw1WN
— José (@MourinhoMindset) August 12, 2018
In response to the tweet from the Manchester United fan account, a Manchester City fan, with the English Premier League champions’ logo as his Twitter AVI said: “Wow he was s***e.!!!”.
That response from the Manchester City fan did not go down well with the former Manchester United defender. Rafael then responded saying that he has won the same number of Premier League titles as the club he supports.
“O believe I win the same premier league titles then this badge you have as imagine on your Twitter. 🤙🤙”, Rafael tweeted.
O believe I win the same premier league titles then this badge you have as imagine on your Twitter. 🤙🤙
— Rafael da Silva (@orafa2) August 13, 2018