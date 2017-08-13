Ex-Liverpool defender says Klopp must sign Southampton star

Jamie Carragher believes Virgil van Dijk is the answer to Liverpool’s defensive woes.
Carragher’s former team looked poor at the back on the opening weekend of the Premier League season as Watford’s Miguel Britos bagged a late goal to seal a dramatic 3-3 draw.
Liverpool have now conceded 27 goals from set-pieces during Jurgen Klopp’s reign – the worst record amongst top six teams during that period.
Carragher told Sky Sports that Klopp should pull out all the stops to secure the services of Southampton’s want-away centre-back.
“You need people that want to head the ball,” he said. “If you can get a leader and someone who wants to attack the ball, you won’t go from the worst to the best in a year but it will certainly make a difference.
“And Liverpool win that game if you have a player like Van Dijk at the back. That’s what I think and that’s why he wants to spend £60 million on him.
“If you’re Van Dijk’s agent you’ve got another 20 grand a week on his contract after watching that.
“If Van Dijk was playing instead of (Dejan) Lovren or (Joel) Matip – he would have been in one of their positions. It comes down to the manager.”