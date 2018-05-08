Every Premier League clubs’ ‘points after conceding first’ this season

Crystal Palace came from behind to beat Stoke City in Saturday’s Premier League clash on May 5, while Everton came from behind to secure a point against Southampton.
There have been many sides who have struggled to maintain a lead this season, while others frequently concede first but can pick up results from losing positions.
Who have been the Premier League comeback kings in 2017/18?
- Arsenal (19 deficits) four wins, three draws, 12 defeats; 15 points
- Bournemouth (26 deficits) four wins, six draws, 16 defeats; 18 points
- Brighton & Hove Albion – (17 deficits) zero wins, three draws, 14 defeats; three points
- Burnley (18 deficits) two wins, five draws, 11 defeats; 11 points
- Chelsea (14 deficits) three wins, two draws, nine defeats; 11 points
- Crystal Palace (23 deficits) four wins, three draws, 16 defeats; 15 points
- Everton (22 deficits) three wins, five draws, 14 defeats; 14 points
- Huddersfield Town (20 deficits) zero wins, two draws, 18 defeats; two points
- Leicester City (21 deficits) two wins, five draws, 14 defeats; 11 points
- Liverpool (10 deficits) 2 wins, three draws, five defeats; 9 points
- Manchester City (6 deficits) three wins, one draw, two defeats; 10 points
- Manchester United (14 deficits) four wins, three draws, seven defeats; 15 points
- Newcastle United (22 deficits) two wins, three draws, 17 defeats; 9 points
- Southampton (20 deficits) one win, four draws, 15 defeats; 7 points
- Stoke City (25 deficits) one win, five draws, 19 defeats; 8 points
- Swansea City (25 deficits) two wins, four draws, 19 defeats; 10 points
- Tottenham Hotspur (14 deficits) two wins, five draws, seven defeats; 11 points
- Watford (23 deficits) two wins, three draws, 18 defeats; 9 points
- West Bromwich Albion (20 deficits) zero wins, two draws, 18 defeats; 2 points
- West Ham United (23 deficits) one win, six draws, 16 defeats; 9 points
Bournemouth are the Premier League comeback kings this season, having won an unrivalled 18 points from losing positions, but Manchester City have lost just 33% out of the six games they’ve conceded first in.
City have fallen behind in only half a dozen games and are followed by Liverpool (10), with Manchester United (14), Tottenham Hotspur (14) and Chelsea (14). No side have fallen behind as much as Bournemouth (26), however.
And finally, Brighton & Hove Albion, Huddersfield Town and West Bromwich Albion are yet to win a league game from a losing position this season.
Stats from Transfermarkt.