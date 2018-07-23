‘Every player wants to play at the highest level’ says Harry Maguire when asked about Man Utd rumours

Manchester United have retained interest in signing Leicester City star central defender Harry Maguire in the summer transfer window as per the information gathered by the Daily Mail.
As per the Daily Mail, the Red Devils could even consider making a bid of 65 million pounds for Harry Maguire in the summer transfer window. The former English Premier League winners are doing everything possible from their end to keep the former Hull City central defender at the King Power Stadium.
Leicester City are willing to offer Harry Maguire a pay rise that will see him earn 75,000 pounds at the King Power Stadium. According to the Daily Mail, Harry Maguire’s stellar performance at the FIFA 2018 World Cup is why there has been a surge in Harry Maguire’s pirce tag.
Harry Maguire was asked if he would leave Leicester City and join another big club during an interview with the Sun. The central defender said every player dreams of playing at highest level and hinted that he is ready to join Manchester United, if they agree a fee with Leicester City.
The 25 year old said, “Every player wants to play at the highest level. I’ve just come back from playing at a World Cup, where I really enjoyed the high pressure of the games. It was something that I really thrived off.”
“Leicester have been unbelievable to me and I’m really happy there but I’m also an ambitious player and everyone wants to play at the top.”
Despite his new stardom, Harry Maguire insists he will still be the same person and meet his friends for coffee at Costa.
“I’ll still be the same. I’ll meet my mates in Costa for coffees, go for Nando’s and every now and then we’ll have a game of bowling. I just go out normally and I’ll always do the same things. It’ll never put me off,” Harry Maguire said.
“I’ve come from a grounded family and had a good upbringing. I’m a normal lad and if that changes my family and friends will kick me straight back down, so it definitely won’t be changing.”