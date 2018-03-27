Everton’s Gylfi Sigurdsson provides an injury update

Everton midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson has revealed that he is making steady progress and he will be stronger and fitter than ever when he returns from his knee injury.
The Iceland international picked up an injury against Brighton earlier this month and he will be sidelined for six to eight weeks as per the club’s report.
Sigurdsson has now revealed that he is working hard to recover and there haven’t been any setbacks so far. The midfielder is walking almost normally now and the fans will be delighted with this update.
Although the 28-year-old will miss most of the remaining games this season, the fans will be relieved to hear that their club-record signing is recovering properly. It will be interesting to see whether the playmaker can return for the last few Premier League games of the season.
Sigurdsson praised the Everton medical staff claiming that they have worked hard and helped him progress. He also added that the physios are good people to be around. The midfielder also confirmed that he will visit a knee specialist in London next week.
He said: “It is going well and I am steadily making progress each day. I have not had any setbacks, I am off the crutches and out of the brace and almost back to walking normally. I have to get through a lot of exercises with the physios and on the machines – and the hands-on treatment as well. Then there is work in the pool and in the gym. Everything I have been doing is helping me a lot and I am feeling the benefit of it. The medical team have been really good and kept me busy in the past few weeks, they want to get the work in. They are really good, not just as physios, but you need to work with people you enjoy being around – and they are those types of people as well, which helps enormously when you are dealing with an injury for any length of time. It makes the work in the gym that bit easier. We have been working on getting the swelling down and the fluid out of the knee – and getting some movement back into the knee. I am seeing the specialist in London next Tuesday and he will reassess me – and we will take it from there.”