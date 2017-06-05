Everton’s Gerard Deulofeu discusses potential return to Barcelona

Everton winger Gerard Deulofeu has refused to get distracted from his international duty amid reports linking him with a potential return back to Barcelona.
The 23-year-old fell out of favor under Ronald Koeman last season and was soon offloaded to AC Milan in January until the end of the campaign. However, Deulofeu rediscovered his form during his short loan spell at Milan that has now earned him a recall to the Spain squad.
The Spain International scored four goals and provided three assists in 17 Serie A appearances and the untiring winger is now being linked with a move back to Camp Nou.
Barcelona reportedly have a buy-back option under the terms of his £4.2 million switch to Everton two years ago but Deulofeu has claimed that he will not get distracted by his uncertain future.
Deulofeu said: “Maybe sometimes I’ve thought too much in the future. I’m living a very good moment in football and in the personal field, I’m calm.
“I have to think about the national team right now and then I have to choose the best option. It will be a busy summer in my case but I’m calm and everything will work out for sure.
“I’m going through a good football and personal moment. Let me enjoy it, my future will be decided.”
Barcelona sporting director Robert Fernandez has claimed on record that the Catalan club could activate the buy-back clause in Deulofeu’s contract which is reported to be €12 million (£10.5m) due to expire in July.