Everton would be a huge threat if Marco Silva lands Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha

12 July, 2018 Crystal Palace, English Premier League, Everton, Transfer News & Rumours


According to a recent report from The Mirror (transfer live bog; 09/07/18 – 15:54 pm) Everton boss Marco Silva is desperate to land Wilfried Zaha in the summer transfer window.

The report claimed that while Everton are serious in bringing the Ivory Cost international to Merseyside, Silva is struggling to convince him to return up north.

Palace are reluctant to sell Zaha but the 25-year-old could still leave the club if the Eagles get the right deal for him.

The former Manchester United winger was phenomenal for Crystal Palace last season, as he scored nine goals and registered three assists despite missing five weeks through injury.

He would be a massive signing for Everton, although the Merseyside club will need to offer anything over £50 million to secure his services.

Zaha provides the natural width and pace to the side that Everton are desperately lacking. Everton could offload Yannick Bolasie in the summer, and if they do so, it could free up the space and wages for Zaha’s arrival.

Capable of playing across both flanks, Zaha will add the cutting edge to the side that would make Everton a huge threat to reckon with next season.

About The Author

johnblake