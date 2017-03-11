Everton vs West Brom Prediction, Betting Tips, Preview & Live Stream Info ahead of this weekend’s Premier League fixture.
Everton vs West Brom
Premier League 2016/17
11th March, 15:00 pm BST
Goodison Park, Merseyside
Live Stream: Watch Everton vs West Brom live on Hotstar
EVERTON TEAM NEWS & PREVIEW
Everton suffered their first defeat in the Premier League in 2017 when they lost 3-2 against Tottenham at White Hart Lane.
The Toffees are still in seventh place, five points behind Manchester United, but they have played a game more. Everton have been impressive at home this season, having lost just once all season.
Ronald Koeman has no major injury issues to worry about. Yannick Bolasie and Muhamed Besic remain the two long absentees.
Predicted Everton Starting Lineup (4-2-3-1): Robles, Coleman, Williams, Mori, Baines, Gueye, Schneiderlin, Barry, Barkley, Davies, Lukaku
WEST BROM TEAM NEWS & PREVIEW
West Brom’s five-game unbeaten run came to an end last weekend after they suffered a shock defeat at home to Crystal Palace. The Baggies have failed to win their last three away league games.
Tony Pulis confirmed in his press conference that Matt Phillips is yet to recover fully from his hamstring problem. He will miss out on the trip to Goodison Park.
Predicted West Brom Starting Lineup (4-2-3-1): Foster, Nyom, Evans, McAuley, Dawson, Livermore, Fletcher, McClean, Morrison, Brunt, Rondon
EVERTON VS WEST BROM KEY STATS
1 – Everton have lost just once in their last ten games in the Premier League
3 – West Brom have failed to win their last three away games in the Premier League
4 – Everton have won their last four home matches
EVERTON VS WEST BROM BETTING TIPS
Everton have an impressive record at home, and back them at 3/5 with Ladbrokes to win this tie comfortably.
Romelu Lukaku has scored 18 goals in the Premier League. He is at 11/4 with Ladbrokes to score the first goal of the match.
EVERTON VS WEST BROM PREDICTION
Ronald Koeman will be demanding response from his side after losing to Spurs in their last game. They are only five points behind Manchester United, and will be looking to close the gap with the Red Devils.
Prediction: Everton 2-0 West Brom