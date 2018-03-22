Everton want to sign Luke Shaw from Manchester United

Everton are interested in signing the Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw in summer.
ESPN claims that the Toffees are keeping tabs on the young left back and they scouted him against Brighton earlier this month.
The former Saints defender has fallen out of favour at Old Trafford and he needs to secure a move away in order to kick-start his career. It is evident that Jose Mourinho is not a big fan of Shaw and the England defender has been criticised by his manager quite often.
Shaw is a world-class talent and if he can rediscover his form and confidence, he would be a leading star in the Premier League. Whoever signs him this summer could end up with a massive bargain.
Everton need to sign a left back this summer and he would be ideal for them. Baines is past his peak and he will need to be phased out now. Shaw would be the perfect replacement. The Manchester United left-back will get to play more regularly at Goodison Park and there will be less pressure on him. Furthermore, Allardyce is likely to trust him a lot more than Mourinho.
A move to Everton makes a lot of sense for Shaw right now. He has immense potential and if he manages to impress with the Toffees, he could still secure another big move in his career.