Everton want Ralf Rangnick as their new manager

Everton are still searching for a permanent replacement for Ronald Koeman and it seems that Ralf Rangnick is a target.
The German is currently the sporting director at RB Leipzig and it will be interesting to see whether the Toffees can convince him to take over.
Watford boss Marco Silva was their top target to replace Koeman but Everton have failed to agree on a deal with the Hornets. The Toffees won’t be able to appoint Silva unless he resigns from his post at Watford now.
David Unsworth remains in charge of the Blues for now but the caretaker manager has failed to impress so far.
Moshiri knows that appointing the right man could define Everton’s season this year and he is a big fan of Rangnick. Everton are currently 16th in the Premier League table, 3 points above the relegation zone. The Toffees have already lost six of their twelve league games this season.
The former Stuttgart and Hoffenheim boss is certainly qualified to deliver in the Premier League. However, the chance of him leaving his directorial role at Leipzig for a managerial role at Everton is quite slim.