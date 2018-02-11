Everton want Paulo Fonseca to take over in summer

Everton are ready to replace Sam Allardyce in the summer after their poor run of form in the recent weeks.
According to reports, the Shakhtar Donetsk boss Paulo Fonseca is a target for the Toffees.
Allardyce replaced Ronald Koeman at Everton earlier this season but the Toffees are not happy with his contributions so far.
Despite an impressive start to his tenure as the Everton boss, Allardyce’s side has shown no signs of progress. Everton’s win over Palace on Saturday was only their second in ten games.
Farhad Moshiri has invested £239m on new players and it is evident that most of that money has been wasted on mediocre players like Cenk Tosun.
It will be interesting to see if the Toffees can convince Fonseca to take over at Goodison Park at the end of this season.
Allardyce has an 18-month contract at the club but he is simply not good enough to take Everton to Europe. In order to get more out of his investment, Moshiri needs to find a better manager and also improve the club’s recruitment setup.