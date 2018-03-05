Everton want Arsene Wenger to take over as manager

Everton are looking to appoint Arsene Wenger as their new manager at the end of this season.
According to Daily Star, Farhad Moshiri is prepared to offer Wenger a job if he is sacked by Arsenal. It seems that the Everton hierarchy is convinced with Allardyce.
The former England manager had a good start to life at Everton but his side are in a slump once again. The Toffees might have to finish the season very strongly in order for Allardyce to retain his job.
Wenger is one of the best managers from the Premier League era but the 68-year-old is clearly struggling nowadays. Arsenal have had a season to forget so far and Everton would be making a mistake appointing him.
Everton are in need of rebuilding and they should look to bring in a talented young manager like Spurs did with Pochettino. Someone like Marco Silva could do wonders for them.
It will be interesting to see what happens eventually but the fans won’t like the idea of Wenger taking over. In order for Everton to move forward as a club, they need to take risks and look to the future.
Bringing in Wenger would send out the wrong message and highlight the club hierarchy’s shortsightedness.