Everton vs West Ham Prediction, Betting Tips & Preview

Everton vs West Ham
English Premier League 2017/18
29th November, 20:00 pm BST
Goodison Park, Liverpool
Live Stream: Watch Everton vs West Ham live on BT Sport 1
Everton vs West Ham Preview
Everton host West Ham in the Premier League this weekend and the Toffees will be hoping to bounce back from the 4-1 defeat against Southampton at the weekend.
David Unsworth is under tremendous pressure after his side conceded 9 goals in their last two matches. Everton are only two points above the bottom three and it will be interesting to see how they respond here.
As for the Hammers, Moyes will be looking to get his first win as the West Ham manager. The Londoners were very good against Leicester last time out and they will be looking to pile further misery on Everton with a win.
Everton vs West Ham Team News
Unsworth has several injury problems right now and he will be without the services of McCarthy, Funes Mori, Barkley, Coleman, Bolasie, Stekelenburg, Baines, Keane and Holgate due to injuries. Niasse is suspended for the home side.
West Ham will be without Arnautovic, Collins, Byram, Chicharito and Fonte for this one.
Predicted Everton Starting Lineup (4-2-3-1): Pickford; Kenny, Jagielka, Williams, Martina; Schneiderlin, Gueye; Rooney, Sigurdsson, Vlasic; Ramirez
Predicted West Ham Starting Lineup (4-2-3-1): Hart; Zabaleta, Reid, Ogbonna, Cresswell; Kouyate, Obiang; Ayew, Lanzini, Masuaku; Carroll
Everton vs West Ham Betting Tips
Everton are undefeated in 20 of their last 21 matches against West Ham in all competitions. Bet on the home side to win or draw.
Everton have conceded at least 2 goals in their last 5 matches in the Premier League. Over 2.5 goals seem likely.
Everton vs West Ham Prediction
Both teams are in poor form but West Ham are the better team in comparison right now. Everton have a superb record against the Hammers and Unsworth will be hoping to extend that run here.
Both teams are likely to cancel each other out on current form and a draw seems likely.
Everton 2-2 West Ham