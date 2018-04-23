Blog Competitions English Premier League Everton vs Newcastle United confirmed starting line-ups

Everton vs Newcastle United confirmed starting line-ups

23 April, 2018 English Premier League, Everton, Newcastle United

In-form Newcastle United can move above Everton in the Premier League table with a victory at Goodison Park on Monday.

However, Everton have won seven of their last eight league fixtures against Newcastle, including the last four in a row.

The Toffees have won eight of their nine home league games this season against teams below them in the table.

Manager Sam Allardyce has lost only two of his 11 Premier League fixtures against Newcastle since leaving the club in 2008.

Wayne Rooney’s solitary close-range goal was enough for Everton to triumph at St James’ Park back in December and they will hope to complete the double this evening.

Everton are priced at 5/4 to win the game, with Newcastle available at 12/5 and the draw on offer at 23/10.

Confirmed starting line-ups:

Declan Rice admits his mistake against Arsenal, West Ham fans react
Aston Villa fans react to Jack Grealish Twitter post

About The Author

michaeljblack

I'm a North West based freelance sports journalist with a passion for football. Follow me on Twitter @mjblack_ for my ramblings about the British game (plus other things thrown in for good measure).