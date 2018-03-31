Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Everton vs Manchester City Injury Update & Predicted Starting Lineups

Everton vs Manchester City Injury Update & Predicted Starting Lineups

31 March, 2018 English Premier League, Everton, Manchester City, Transfer News & Rumours

Everton host Manchester City in the Premier League later today and the Toffees will be looking to extend their impressive run of form against Guardiola’s men.

The Merseyside outfit are unbeaten in their last three matches against Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola’s side have been in sensational form all season and they will be desperate to fix the poor record against Everton this week.

In terms of quality, City are miles ahead of Everton and they should be able to take advantage of the Toffees’ inconsistencies here.

The last time these two sides met, Everton managed to keep a clean sheet. It will be interesting to see how the visitors set up this weekend.

In terms of injuries, McCarthy, Stekelenburg, Sigurdsson and Holgate are all injured.

Meanwhile, Eliaquim Mangala won’t be able to play against his parent club. Ashley Williams is suspended.

As for City, Stones and Mendy are the only absentees.

Predicted Everton Starting Lineup (4-2-3-1): Pickford; Coleman, Keane, Jagielka, Baines; Davies, Gueye; Bolasie, Rooney, Walcott; Tosun

Predicted Manchester City Starting Lineup (4-3-3): Ederson; Walker, Kompany, Otamendi, Delph; Fernandinho, Silva, De Bruyne; Sane, Jesus, Sterling

Predicted Score: Everton 1-2 Manchester City

Chelsea vs Tottenham Injury Update & Predicted Starting Lineups
Manchester United could agree deal with Juventus for Martial
Loading...

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com