Everton vs Manchester City confirmed starting line-ups

Manchester City travel to Everton on Saturday hoping to move within one victory of winning the Premier League title.
City are unbeaten in their last seven league games, but they were held 1-1 by the Toffees when the teams met at the Etihad Stadium earlier in the season.
Everton have won their last two matches to move onto 40 points, but that doesn’t look like it will be enough to secure manager Sam Allardyce’s future with the club.
Allardyce has only been in charge at Goodison Park for four months, but his future is under huge doubt.
The former England boss looks likely to be axed at the end of the season and replaced by Shaktar Donetsk manager Paulo Fonseca.
Everton are priced at 15/2 to win the game, with City on offer at 4/11 and the draw available at 19/5.
Confirmed starting line-ups:
🔵 | Team news is in! #EFCmatchday pic.twitter.com/2KXxgkg9b7
— Everton (@Everton) March 31, 2018
How we line-up at Goodison Park! 🙌
City XI | Ederson, Walker, Kompany (C), Otamendi, Laporte, Fernandinho, Silva, De Bruyne, Sane, Sterling, Jesus
Subs | Bravo, Danilo, Gündogan, Bernardo. Adarabioyo, Zinchenko, Nmecha#efcvcity #mancity
Presented by @HaysWorldwide pic.twitter.com/BcTqXXEibn
— Manchester City (@ManCity) March 31, 2018