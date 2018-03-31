Blog Competitions English Premier League Everton vs Manchester City confirmed starting line-ups

31 March, 2018 English Premier League, Everton, Manchester City

Manchester City travel to Everton on Saturday hoping to move within one victory of winning the Premier League title.

City are unbeaten in their last seven league games, but they were held 1-1 by the Toffees when the teams met at the Etihad Stadium earlier in the season.

Everton have won their last two matches to move onto 40 points, but that doesn’t look like it will be enough to secure manager Sam Allardyce’s future with the club.

Allardyce has only been in charge at Goodison Park for four months, but his future is under huge doubt.

The former England boss looks likely to be axed at the end of the season and replaced by Shaktar Donetsk manager Paulo Fonseca.

Everton are priced at 15/2 to win the game, with City on offer at 4/11 and the draw available at 19/5.

Confirmed starting line-ups:

