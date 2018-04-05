Everton vs Liverpool Injury Update & Predicted Lineups

Everton host Liverpool in the Merseyside derby this weekend and the Blues will be looking to get one over their rivals here.
The Reds are struggling with injury issues right now and they could decide to rest several key players keeping the Champions League game against City in mind.
Allardyce’s men have been inconsistent all season but they will be up for this game. The hosts are without a win in the last 16 Merseyside derbies in all competitions and the home fans will be expecting a big performance here.
The home side will be without the likes of Mason Holgate, Eliaquim Mangala, Gylfi Sigurdsson, Maarten Stekelenburg and James McCarthy due to injuries.
As for Liverpool, Emre Can, Joe Gomez, Ragnar Klavan, Mohamed Salah, Joel Matip and Adam Lallana are all ruled out.
Predicted Everton Starting Lineup (4-2-3-1): Pickford; Coleman, Keane, Williams, Baines; Schneiderlin, Gueye; Bolasie, Rooney, Walcott; Tosun
Predicted Liverpool Starting Lineup (4-3-3): Karius; Trent, Lovren, Van Dijk, Moreno; Henderson, Wijnaldum, Milner; Firmino, Mane, Ings
Score Prediction: Everton 1-2 Liverpool