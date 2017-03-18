Everton vs Hull City Prediction, Betting Tips, Preview & Live Stream Info ahead of this weekend’s Premier League fixture.
Everton vs Hull City
English Premier League 2016/17
18th March, 15:00 pm BST
Goodison Park
Live Stream: Watch Everton vs Hull City live on Hotstar
EVERTON TEAM NEWS & PREVIEW
Everton bounced back from their 3-2 defeat against Tottenham with a handsome 3-0 win over West Brom last weekend. With that victory, they have moved to just two points behind Manchester United in seventh, although the Toffees have played two games more than the Red Devils.
It will be interesting to see what reception Romelu Lukaku, the club’s top scorer, gets from the home supporters, after he rejected the offer of a big-money contract extension at Goodison Park and made his intention clear to leave in the summer.
Everton midfielder, James McCarthy, is doubtful for the tie. Yannick Bolasie and Muhamed Besic are long term absentees.
Predicted Everton starting XI (4-2-3-1): Robles, Coleman, Williams, Mori, Baines, Schneiderlin, Gueye, Barkley, Davies, Miralles, Lukaku
HULL CITY TEAM NEWS & PREVIEW
Hull City are still hovering in the relegation zone despite their recent improvement in form. However, their hopes of survival got a huge boost after winning 2-1 against Swansea in the last match.
Marco Silva is missing as many as eight key players for this tie through injury. Evandro is doubtful for this tie.
Oumar Niasse is unable to play against his parent club. He could name the same XI that started in the victory against Swansea.
Predicted Hull City starting XI (4-2-3-1): Jakupovic, Robertson, Maguire, Ranocchia, Elabdellaoui, Huddlestone, Grosicki, Clucas, N’Diaye, Markovic, Hernandez
EVERTON VS HULL CITY KEY STATS
1 – Everton have lost just once in their last eight matches
5 – Everton have won their last five home matches
11 – Hull have lost 11 of their last 12 away matches (Premier League).
EVERTON VS HULL CITY BETTING TIPS
Everton have an impressive record at home, having won nine of their 14 matches at Goodison Park. Back them at 4/9 to win against Hull City.
Romelu Lukaku has scored 19 goals in the Premier League this season. He is at 11/4 to score the first goal of the match.
EVERTON VS HULL CITY PREDICTION
Hull City have improved under Silva, but they will require a terrific performance to get something away from Goodison. Everton are on a roll here and are riding on the momentum. A home victory is the most likely outcome.
Prediction: Everton 2-0 Hull City
