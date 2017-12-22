Everton vs Chelsea Prediction, Betting Tips & Preview

Everton vs Chelsea
English Premier League 2017/18
23rd December, 12:30 pm BST
Goodison Park, Liverpool
Live Stream: Watch Everton vs Chelsea live on Sky Go
Everton vs Chelsea Preview
Everton host Chelsea in the Premier League this weekend and the Toffees will be looking to build on their recent run of form.
Sam Allardyce’s men are now unbeaten in five, winning four. They have won their last four home matches as well.
Everton have struggled against Chelsea in the past and it will be interesting to see what happens this week. The Toffees have lost their last four competitive meetings with Chelsea.
Meanwhile, Antonio Conte’s men are in good form right now and they will be looking to extend their impressive run of form against Everton. The Blues have won eight of their last 10 Premier League games and they will be favourites to win here.
Everton vs Chelsea Team News
Ramiro Funes Mori, Ross Barkley, Seamus Coleman, Maarten Stekelenburg and Leighton Baines are all ruled out for the home side.
David Luiz is sidelined for the Blues, while Alvaro Morata is suspended.
Predicted Everton Starting Lineup (4-2-3-1): Pickford; Kenny, Holgate, Williams, Martina; Gueye, Schneiderlin; Sigurdsson, Rooney, Lennon; Calvert-Lewin
Predicted Chelsea Starting Lineup (3-4-2-1): Courtois; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Cahill; Moses, Kante, Bakayoko, Alonso; Willian, Pedro; Hazard
Everton vs Chelsea Betting Tips
Chelsea have won 8 of their last 10 matches in the Premier League. Bet on the away side to win.
Everton have won their last 4 home matches in the Premier League. Bet on the home side to win.
Everton have scored at least 2 goals in their last 5 home matches in the Premier League. Meanwhile, Chelsea have scored at least 2 goals in their last 4 matches against Everton in all competitions.
Everton vs Chelsea Prediction
Chelsea are favourites to win here but Everton are in excellent form right now. The absence of Morata will make it harder for the away side to score.
Everton have shown that they can defend under Allardyce. They managed to grind out a draw against Liverpool.
Both teams are likely to cancel each other out here. A draw seems likely.
Everton 1-1 Chelsea