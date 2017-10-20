Everton vs Arsenal Prediction, Betting Tips & Preview

Everton vs Arsenal
English Premier League 2017/18
22nd October, 2017, 13:30 pm BST
Goodison Park, Liverpool
Everton vs Arsenal Preview
Everton host Arsenal in the Premier League this weekend and this will be a must-win match for Ronald Koeman.
The Dutchman is very close to losing his job after a disastrous start to the season and the Toffees cannot afford to lose another home game. The Merseyside outfit have won just two of their last eleven competitive matches.
On the other hand, Arsenal have been quite impressive since their heavy defeat against Liverpool. The Gunners have won seven of their last nine competitive matches.
Their last Premier League outing was a shock defeat against Watford and the fans will be hoping for a response here. Arsenal haven’t won away from home in the league this season and Sunday’s match at Goodison is a great chance for them to fix that record.
Everton vs Arsenal Team News
Ronald Koeman will be without the services of Funes Mori, Coleman, Bolaise, Barkley and McCarthy this weekend.
Meanwhile, Arsenal will be without Cazorla, Chambers and Mustafi for this one. Danny Welbeck is recovering from a hamstring injury and he will be assessed closer to kick-off.
Predicted Everton Starting Lineup (4-2-3-1): Pickford; Martina, Keane, Jagielka, Baines; Schneiderlin, Gueye; Calvert-Lewin, Sigurdsson, Vlasic; Rooney
Predicted Arsenal Starting Lineup (3-4-2-1): Cech; Holding, Mertesacker, Monreal; Bellerin, Xhaka, Ramsey, Kolasinac; Ozil, Sanchez; Lacazette
Everton vs Arsenal Betting Tips
Arsenal are undefeated in 20 of their last 22 matches against Everton in all competitions. Bet on Arsenal to win or draw.
Arsenal have been winning at both half time and full time in 5 of their last 6 matches against Everton in all competitions. Bet on the Gunners to win both halves.
Arsenal have scored at least 2 goals in 6 of their last 7 matches against Everton in all competitions. Over 2.5 goals seem likely.
Everton vs Arsenal Prediction
Everton will be desperate for a win here but they are lacking in form and confidence right now. Arsenal are certainly the better team on current form.
Arsene Wenger’s men will be looking to get back to winning ways in the Premier League this weekend and they are likely to succeed.
Everton 1-2 Arsenal
